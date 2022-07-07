Advertisement

Work to begin on OBX bridge this month

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers will soon notice crews working on a bridge in one Eastern Carolina beach town.

Crews will be working on the underside of the Washington Baum Bridge on U.S. 64 (locally known as the “Pirate’s Cove Bridge”) later this month, as a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project begins.

The project, awarded to the Freyssinet USA company of Sterling, Va., will improve the rideability of the bridge and lengthen its lifespan. The project includes correcting bumps on the existing bridge deck and replacing bridge joints, as well as repairing concrete in the structure.

Initial work will be performed on the underside of the bridge, and no lane closures are expected for several months. The contract prohibits daytime or weekend lane closures between May 15 and Sept. 15 of any year. The bridge connects Manteo to Nags Head and is heavily traveled during the summer months.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights
The threat of storms has diminished somewhat as the boundary front that was to cause the storms...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm chances accompany intense heat

Latest News

Man visiting Emerald Isle beach drowned Wednesday
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, July 7th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, July 7th at 4:30am
Woman gets 20-25 years in prison for murder of Onslow County man
Woman gets 20-25 years in prison for murder of Onslow County man
Windsor man faces drug charges in Pitt County
Windsor man faces drug charges in Pitt County