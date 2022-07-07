Work to begin on OBX bridge this month

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers will soon notice crews working on a bridge in one Eastern Carolina beach town.

Crews will be working on the underside of the Washington Baum Bridge on U.S. 64 (locally known as the “Pirate’s Cove Bridge”) later this month, as a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project begins.

The project, awarded to the Freyssinet USA company of Sterling, Va., will improve the rideability of the bridge and lengthen its lifespan. The project includes correcting bumps on the existing bridge deck and replacing bridge joints, as well as repairing concrete in the structure.

Initial work will be performed on the underside of the bridge, and no lane closures are expected for several months. The contract prohibits daytime or weekend lane closures between May 15 and Sept. 15 of any year. The bridge connects Manteo to Nags Head and is heavily traveled during the summer months.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

