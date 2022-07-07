Advertisement

Stepfather of killed toddler charged with murder in Jacksonville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The stepfather of a toddler found dead in Jacksonville has been charged with murder.

The Jacksonville Police Department says Desreon Harris has been charged with an open count of murder.

Police say on June 22nd at about 7:32 p.m., officers responded to a call at 301 Village Drive, apt. 11C, in reference to an unresponsive two-year-old child. Officers and emergency responders tried life-saving measures, and the child, identified as Noah Austin, was brought to several hospitals.

Three days later, we’re told that Austin was pronounced dead.

Harris is being held on no bond and officers say even though an arrest has been made, detectives are continuing to follow up on additional leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (910) 938-6521.

