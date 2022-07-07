State Forest Service: Ferebee Road fire now 90% contained

PONZER, N.C. (WITN) - State officials say the Hyde County fire that has been burning since the middle of June is now 90% contained.

The N.C. Forest Service says the progress on the Ferebee Road fire is due to successful water operations as well as one-quarter to an inch of overnight rain, which has helped replenish nearby lakes that have been the main source for water pumping operations.

The last update, just two days ago, was that the fire was 55% contained, and that because the smoke had no boundaries, at times it could be noticed as far west as Raleigh.

Thursday, officials say the southwest corner of the fire area is being closely monitored because it has the most potential for new ground fire and reburn.

The fire remains at 1,938 acres in size.

The Forest Service says that smoke and fog are no longer concerns, but hot and humid conditions will present the biggest challenge for firefighting crews for the remainder of this week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.