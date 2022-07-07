Advertisement

Security guard fired after video shows him kicking & pushing patrons at Greenville concert

The security guard was fired after video showed him kicking one patron and pushing two others.
The security guard was fired after video showed him kicking one patron and pushing two others.(WITN)
By Justin Lundy and WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Fourth of July concert took a turn for the worse for one Greenville woman.

Emily Parker says she was at the State Theatre in Uptown Greenville for the band Æther Realm when she was pushed off the stage by a staff member at the venue. Video shows that same man also kicking a person in the face.

“...started threatening me and took both of his hands and pushed me off the stage,” Parker said.

Parker says the reason she was on stage was that she was trying to report to management that the staff member was being aggressive. Before she could report him, the same worker grabbed her.

WITN asked Parker what was going through her mind when she was pushed off the stage.

“I feel like I could not believe that,” Parker said. “It was kind of like a slow-motion moment where I thought I would not fall and I just kept falling.”

Parker wasn’t the only person who had problems with the staff member. In a video obtained by WITN, the man is seen pushing what appears to be a child off the stage and kicking a member of the audience in the face.

After the man pushed Parker off the stage, members of the band Æther Realm seemed to be visibly frustrated and stopped the show.

“The kid was basically chased out of the crowd because even the band unplugged their instruments and kind of took off after him because the band was ***ed off because he kept assaulting people,” Parker said.

Two days after the concert, the State Theatre posted on social media the following statement:

Parker tells WITN she doesn’t plan on reaching out to Greenville police to press charges. However, she wants to know how the theater plans on reevaluating its training and safety protocols.

“They issued an apology that was pretty weak, about 48 hours later, and it felt pretty empty,” Parker said. “What does that mean, that’s where the problem is.”

The State Theatre has not yet responded to WITN via phone or social media about how it plans to reevaluate its safety protocols.

Parker says she doesn’t have any injuries from what happened.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens
Woman gets 20-25 years in prison for murder of Onslow County man
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights

Latest News

Gas at several locations in Greenville dropped below $4 a gallon on Thursday.
Lowest price for regular gas drops below $4 in Greenville
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland...
Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury
The Mega Millions jackpot continues its summer surge as it reached $400 million for Friday...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $400 million