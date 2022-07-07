Rising rent prices put stress on Greenville shelter & soup kitchen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rising rent costs are leaving some people without a place to stay, which places a burden on homeless shelters. WITN talked to one in Greenville about how the crisis is impacting their bottom line.

“We’ve seen a drastic increase in the number of people that are trying to seek our shelter,” Charles Young, Community Crossroads Center executive director said.

The center is a source of support for the unhoused and also has a program that gives people temporary help with rent.

“Since February of this year through June, we’ve had over a 200% increase in people seeking financial support,” Young explained. “Some people - their rent has gone up, $100, $200, some people have been evicted. There are also some landlords that no longer accept housing vouchers.”

At Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville, Board Chairman Thomas Quigley said they are seeing around 1,000 more people a month recently.

The number of people coming to the soup kitchen is usually around 3,200 to 3,300 a month, but in May that number was 4,001. In June it was 4,054. They make ends meet by basing their meals around food that’s on sale.

Each organization is doing what it can to keep people housed and fed.

“It’s tough to see, but there’s no end in sight. Rents are gonna go up - inflation, everything’s costing more,” Young explained.

If you want to help, there are a few ways to do so. First, the Community Crossroads Center is always looking for financial donations.

Next Wednesday, Joy Soup Kitchen is hosting a food drive. It will run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 700 Albemarle Ave in Greenville inside the Joy Dining Room.

