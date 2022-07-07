Advertisement

Rising rent prices put stress on Greenville shelter & soup kitchen

Soup kitchen sees roughly 1,000 more people a month recently
Greenville shelter sees more need due to rising rent prices
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rising rent costs are leaving some people without a place to stay, which places a burden on homeless shelters. WITN talked to one in Greenville about how the crisis is impacting their bottom line.

“We’ve seen a drastic increase in the number of people that are trying to seek our shelter,” Charles Young, Community Crossroads Center executive director said.

The center is a source of support for the unhoused and also has a program that gives people temporary help with rent.

“Since February of this year through June, we’ve had over a 200% increase in people seeking financial support,” Young explained. “Some people - their rent has gone up, $100, $200, some people have been evicted. There are also some landlords that no longer accept housing vouchers.”

At Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville, Board Chairman Thomas Quigley said they are seeing around 1,000 more people a month recently.

The number of people coming to the soup kitchen is usually around 3,200 to 3,300 a month, but in May that number was 4,001. In June it was 4,054. They make ends meet by basing their meals around food that’s on sale.

Each organization is doing what it can to keep people housed and fed.

“It’s tough to see, but there’s no end in sight. Rents are gonna go up - inflation, everything’s costing more,” Young explained.

If you want to help, there are a few ways to do so. First, the Community Crossroads Center is always looking for financial donations.

Next Wednesday, Joy Soup Kitchen is hosting a food drive. It will run from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 700 Albemarle Ave in Greenville inside the Joy Dining Room.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens
Woman gets 20-25 years in prison for murder of Onslow County man
Three of the four vehicles involved in the crash can be seen in this picture
Four vehicles involved in crash just outside of Greenville

Latest News

New Bern residents arrive for early voting for runoff elections
Early voting for New Bern runoff elections kicks off
Greenville shelter sees more need due to rising rent prices
Greenville shelter sees more need due to rising rent prices
Ferebee Road fire is now 90% contained
State Forest Service: Ferebee Road fire now 90% contained
Craven County pipe replacement to cause 29-mile detour
Craven County pipe replacement to cause 29-mile detour