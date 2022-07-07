Advertisement

NFL wide receiver and Greenville native Cornell Powell hosting youth football camp

Cornell Powell's Youth Football Camp will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at J.H. Rose High School
Cornell Powell's Youth Football Camp will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at J.H. Rose High School
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and Greenville native Cornell Powell is giving back to the community that helped get him to where he is today.

Powell, a graduate of J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, is hosting the inaugural Cornell Powell Youth Football Camp this Saturday at the school he once called home.

Registration for the camp at J.H. Rose will begin at 9 a.m. at the entry gates of the football field. The camp itself will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ages 6-14 are eligible to sign up.

Parents are allowed to sit on the home-side bleachers and campers will be on the visitor-side bleachers. Every camper will get an FCA Bible and a to-go bag of Parker’s Barbecue. The first 125 campers to register will also get a camp shirt.

Powell tells WITN that both current and former J.H. Rose players will be helping with the camp. ECU’s own Holton Ahlers will also be in attendance.

The cost for the camp is $75. Those interested in attending, and anyone looking for more information on the event, can register and find out here.

