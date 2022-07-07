Advertisement

New Bern K-9 officer dies after weekend seizure

Loki died after suffering a seizure on Sunday.
Loki died after suffering a seizure on Sunday.(New Bern police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Members of one Eastern Carolina police department are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K-9 officers.

Loki, a Dutch Shepherd, served with the New Bern Police Department for the past 7-1/2 years.

The 9-year-old suffered a seizure stemming from undiagnosed cancer on Sunday and passed away.

During his career, the department says Loki seized approximately four kilos of illegal drugs, was involved in some 88 arrests, located 18 firearms, and led to the seizure of over $64,000.

“We are keeping K-9 Loki’s family in our thoughts and prayers,” said Chief Pat Gallagher. “K-9 Loki served tirelessly alongside the men and women of our department.” The chief said he was a success story from the moment he joined the department and will be missed.

