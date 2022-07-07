Advertisement

NBA player, a Raleigh native, charged with DWI

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Raleigh native and NBA player was charged Thursday with driving while impaired.

WRAL reports that Devonte’ Graham, point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, graduated from Broughton High School in 2013. He was charged with DWI near the intersection of Peace Street and Capitol Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The arrest was made by the State Highway Patrol.

According to the arrest report, Graham currently lives in Kenner, La.

When Graham, now 27, was point guard for the Charlotte Hornets in 2020, he served as the guest speaker at WRAL’s HighSchoolOT Honors ceremony.

Graham was a two-star prospect coming out of high school. He led the Capitals to an appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championship game his senior year.

After playing at Brewster Academy for a year after high school, Graham later signed with University of Kansas, where he played four seasons.

