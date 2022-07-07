Advertisement

Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland...
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.

Nadal announced that he was pulling out of the Grand Slam tournament at a news conference Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.

Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights
Woman gets 20-25 years in prison for murder of Onslow County man

Latest News

Devonte' Graham was arrested Thursday morning by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
NBA player, a Raleigh native, charged with DWI
Baker Mayfield with the Browns
Cleveland Browns trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE
Nyla Rodgers
Sports Spotlight: Softball star Nyla Rodgers ready for Division 1 future