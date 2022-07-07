Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $400 million

The Mega Millions jackpot continues its summer surge as it reached $400 million for Friday...
The Mega Millions jackpot continues its summer surge as it reached $400 million for Friday night’s drawing.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise with a value of $400 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The jackpot was valued at $370 million on July 7th and with no winner that night, its value climbed another $30 million.

The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that this is the third-largest jackpot offered in July since 2018. The record is $522 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

“When you see a big number like $400 million, you stop and think about the impact that a win like that would have on your life,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery said. “That’s why it’s called Mega Millions.”

