EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man visiting Emerald Isle beach drowned Wednesday.

First responders got the emergency call around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to the 4800 block of Ocean Drive.

The 57-year-old died from his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to town officials.

Officials say the man will not be named until his next of kin is notified.

