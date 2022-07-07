Advertisement

Man visiting Emerald Isle beach drowned Wednesday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man visiting Emerald Isle beach drowned Wednesday.

First responders got the emergency call around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to the 4800 block of Ocean Drive.

The 57-year-old died from his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to town officials.

Officials say the man will not be named until his next of kin is notified.

