Advertisement

Lowest price for regular gas drops below $4 in Greenville

Gas at several locations in Greenville dropped below $4 a gallon on Thursday.
Gas at several locations in Greenville dropped below $4 a gallon on Thursday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The price for regular gas in Greenville has dropped below $4.

Gas prices have not been that low in the city since before Memorial Day.

Other Eastern Carolina towns and cities are seeing similar drops in prices.

According to GasBuddy, these are the lowest available prices for gas in certain areas of Eastern Carolina.

  • Jacksonville - $4.06
  • Kinston - $4.07
  • Morehead City - $4.23
  • New Bern - $3.99
  • Plymouth - $4.29
  • Swansboro - $3.97
  • Washington - $4.06
  • Williamston - $4.29

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens
Woman gets 20-25 years in prison for murder of Onslow County man
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
The security guard was fired after video showed him kicking one patron and pushing two others.
Security guard fired after video shows him kicking & pushing patrons at Greenville concert
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland...
Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury
The Mega Millions jackpot continues its summer surge as it reached $400 million for Friday...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $400 million