Lowest price for regular gas drops below $4 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The price for regular gas in Greenville has dropped below $4.

Gas prices have not been that low in the city since before Memorial Day.

Other Eastern Carolina towns and cities are seeing similar drops in prices.

According to GasBuddy, these are the lowest available prices for gas in certain areas of Eastern Carolina.

Jacksonville - $4.06

Kinston - $4.07

Morehead City - $4.23

New Bern - $3.99

Plymouth - $4.29

Swansboro - $3.97

Washington - $4.06

Williamston - $4.29

