Four vehicles involved in crash just outside of Greenville

Three of the four vehicles involved in the crash can be seen in this picture
Three of the four vehicles involved in the crash can be seen in this picture(Alyson Olivo/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least one person is injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash just outside of Greenville Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 12:55 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Stantonsburg Road near the intersection of B’s Barbeque Road, right near the Greenville city limits.

One person was taken away by ambulance.

The Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene as well as multiple ambulances and state troopers.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

