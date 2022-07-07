Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms return as heat remains oppressive

High heat and humidity will send developing thunderstorms again into the severe categorization later today
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday will again be a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe storms. A heat advisory will repeat today, going into effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The heat and humidity combo will help push scattered storms into the severe storm categorization starting in the late afternoon. Rain showers will develop after lunch but the severe weather threat will rise between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A breakdown of today's severe weather threat, what to expect and when to expect it.
A breakdown of today's severe weather threat, what to expect and when to expect it.(WITN Weather)

The threat most will see is straight-line wind gusts (+60 mph). Due to the high heat and unstable atmosphere, hail will also be possible. The threat of tornadoes is not at a complete zero, but data is showing a poor setup for tornadic activity this afternoon and evening (always welcome news). The earliest drops could develop by 2 p.m., but most will see the rain really increase once we get past 4 p.m. The storms will likely linger over the East until early Friday morning.

Downpours will impact everyone in Eastern NC today. The tornado threat is minimal, however...
Downpours will impact everyone in Eastern NC today. The tornado threat is minimal, however straight line winds will be the main severe weather threat most experience this evening.(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights
The threat of storms has diminished somewhat as the boundary front that was to cause the storms...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm chances accompany intense heat

Latest News

The threat of storms has diminished somewhat as the boundary front that was to cause the storms...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm chances accompany intense heat
8pm Update on Tropical Storm Colin
Colin weakens to a Tropical Depression
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 1
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Most rain from a tropical system in North Carolina
The drought continues for most while a few southern counties have seen the drought get worse....
Drought Update: Severe drought expands over southern counties