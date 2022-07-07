FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms return as heat remains oppressive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday will again be a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of severe storms. A heat advisory will repeat today, going into effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The heat and humidity combo will help push scattered storms into the severe storm categorization starting in the late afternoon. Rain showers will develop after lunch but the severe weather threat will rise between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A breakdown of today's severe weather threat, what to expect and when to expect it. (WITN Weather)

The threat most will see is straight-line wind gusts (+60 mph). Due to the high heat and unstable atmosphere, hail will also be possible. The threat of tornadoes is not at a complete zero, but data is showing a poor setup for tornadic activity this afternoon and evening (always welcome news). The earliest drops could develop by 2 p.m., but most will see the rain really increase once we get past 4 p.m. The storms will likely linger over the East until early Friday morning.

Downpours will impact everyone in Eastern NC today. The tornado threat is minimal, however straight line winds will be the main severe weather threat most experience this evening. (WITN Weather)

