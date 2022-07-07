Advertisement

Early voting underway for New Bern mayor’s race

Jeffrey Odham / Toussaint Summers
Jeffrey Odham / Toussaint Summers(jeffreyodham.com / summersformayor.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Voters in one Eastern Carolina city are heading back to the polls to decide who will be their next mayor.

Early voting began this morning at the Craven County Board of Elections for the New Bern mayor’s race run-off election.

Retired police chief Toussaint Summers edged out Alderman Jeffrey Odham by just four votes in May’s election. Because it was so close, Odham asked for a run-off.

In addition to the mayor’s race, voters will also be deciding who will be their next alderman in Ward 1 & Ward 2 in the city.

Early voting runs through July 23rd, while the actual election day is on July 26th.

  • One-Stop Voting (Early-Voting)
  • Weekdays:   8 am until 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, July 23   8 am until 3 pm
  • Board of Elections,  406 Craven Street, New Bern

