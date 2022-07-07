Advertisement

DROUGHT UPDATE: Minor improvements for some, most remain parched

The drought that has gripped ENC since December is showing no signs of letting up soon
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rainfall we’ve seen over the past week hasn’t pulled us from the drought that has been present since this past December. Southern Duplin county has seen some communities go from a Severe Drought to a Moderate Drought designation. Otherwise, the drought conditions from last week remain unchanged this week. At Pitt-Greenville Airport, we’ve seen just over 18 inches of rain (18.08″ to be exact) since the start of the year. This is nearly 7 inches below where we should be, making 2022 the 6th driest year on record thus far.

Long range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show a high probability of a wetter than average summer. This forecast centers around the above-average tropical activity expected in the Atlantic, but as of now, the Atlantic remains devoid of tropical systems.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows a moderate/severe drought across ENC, effective 6/28-7/4/2022.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows a moderate/severe drought across ENC, effective 6/28-7/4/2022.(WITN Weather)
Minor improvements in the drought across Southern Duplin county are the exception as most see...
Minor improvements in the drought across Southern Duplin county are the exception as most see their drought categorization unchanged from last week.(WITN Weather)

