Craven County pipe replacement to cause 29-mile detour

FORT BARNWELL (WITN) - A section of Maple Cypress Road will be closed for pipework with a 29-mile-long detour.

The road is scheduled to close on July 11th at 9 a.m. and will stay closed for up to three weeks.

The detour route involves a 29-mile stretch of River Road, Highway 43, Spring Garden Road, Highway 55, and Biddle Road. The state Department of Transportation will work with Craven County emergency officials and other agencies over this extended detour.

WITN is told that the pipework must be done quickly for the integrity of the road and that putting it off would lead to more damage and more lengthy repairs in the future.

This work is being done in connection with the DOT’s current project to replace the existing bridges on Maple Cypress Road over the Neuse River and overflow. The $13.8 million project began last summer and is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2023.

