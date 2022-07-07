Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Another heat advisory with storms expected late

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Heat Advisory will again be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this evening for most Eastern NC counties. Communities closer to the NC/VA line will not be included in the advisory but will still be hot. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s across inland communities, and with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, it will feel like temperatures are between 105°-107°. Developing evening storms will help cool us off, however coverage will be minimal during the hottest time of the day (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.). Similar to yesterday, gusty winds will be expected and a small hail threat is also present.

The pattern of evening fronts will continue Friday and Saturday, keeping the threat of thunderstorms intact as we head into the weekend. The threat of severe weather won’t be quite as high on Friday and Saturday, however we can’t completely rule out a few severe thunderstorms developing late in the day. Highs will reach the upper 80s with winds holding out of the west-southwest at 7 to 15 mph. Rain drops will still be present early Sunday morning, but with the parent front pulling away from the East, the duration of Sunday showers will be limited. Dry weather will return to the area for Monday and Tuesday before the wet weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday. All rain is needed as most of the area remains under a moderate to severe drought.

Thursday - First Alert Weather Day

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High of 92. Wind: SW 15. Rain chance: 70% afternoon and evening

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. High of 88. Wind: SW10 G15. Rain chance: 60% afternoon and evening

Saturday

Partly cloudy with isolated downpours. High of 89. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 60% afternoon and evening

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and warm with a high of 85. Wind: NE10 G20. Rain chance: 30%

Monday

Mostly sunny with a light breeze and highs around 85. Wind: NE10 G15.

