82-year-old Wayne Co. woman wins $25,000 a year for life

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County school cafeteria worker has won a big lottery prize that she says will help her do what she has always wanted.

“This has always been my dream,” Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro said, after collecting her lottery prize Wednesday. “...to be debt-free and able to help others.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Dixon’s Lucky For Life drawing won her $25,000 a year for life, but the 82-year-old woman instead chose to take the lump sum amount of $390,000. After taxes, she took home $276,772.

“I’m still nervous,” Dixon said. “I’m still shaking. I’ve never had a check with that much money.”

Dixon, who works part-time as a school cafeteria worker, said she plans to give to her church, repair her home, pay off her bills, invest, and help others. She bought her ticket at the Save More on East Ashe Street in Goldsboro.

The odds of winning a $25,000 a year for life prize are one in 1.8 million.

