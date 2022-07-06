Advertisement

Windsor man faces drug charges in Pitt County

Daryl Dunlow
Daryl Dunlow(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Bertie County man is facing several drug charges in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Daryl Dunlow has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say on June 20th, detectives finished an investigation into the sale of meth at the In-Town Suites on Arlington Boulevard. Dunlow was arrested there and served with the charges. Another warrant was also served for misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny for a complaint not involving the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office or its investigation.

WITN is told Dunlow was released on June 30th after posting a $26,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Kinston police investigating a shooting here on Tuesday morning.
‘Not the Kinston we’re used to’: Police investigate third shooting in 3 days
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens

Latest News

Pitt County Girls Softball Little League 10-12 year old North Carolina champions
Pitt County Girls Softball Little League earns spot at Little League Softball World Series
Bojangles then and now
Bojangles celebrates 45 years by offering grants to promote literacy
CDC map of COVID-19 transmission
Only one Eastern Carolina county in COVID-19 high-risk zone
Edward Tait with his state-record Graysby Grouper
State record Graysby Grouper caught off North Carolina coast