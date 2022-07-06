Windsor man faces drug charges in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Bertie County man is facing several drug charges in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Daryl Dunlow has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say on June 20th, detectives finished an investigation into the sale of meth at the In-Town Suites on Arlington Boulevard. Dunlow was arrested there and served with the charges. Another warrant was also served for misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny for a complaint not involving the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office or its investigation.

WITN is told Dunlow was released on June 30th after posting a $26,000 secured bond.

