US-64 in Williamston closed in both directions due to tractor-trailer crash
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-64 in Williamston is closed in both directions as of 1:25 p.m. Wednesday due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The Highway Patrol says at about 12:53 p.m. troopers were called to a crash with unknown injuries.
The extent of the crash and the injuries suffered are still unknown, but a witness says police and ambulances are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.