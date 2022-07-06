US-64 in Williamston closed in both directions due to tractor-trailer crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-64 in Williamston is closed in both directions as of 1:25 p.m. Wednesday due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The Highway Patrol says at about 12:53 p.m. troopers were called to a crash with unknown injuries.

The extent of the crash and the injuries suffered are still unknown, but a witness says police and ambulances are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

