Advertisement

US-64 in Williamston closed in both directions due to tractor-trailer crash

Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston(Willie Whitaker)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-64 in Williamston is closed in both directions as of 1:25 p.m. Wednesday due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The Highway Patrol says at about 12:53 p.m. troopers were called to a crash with unknown injuries.

The extent of the crash and the injuries suffered are still unknown, but a witness says police and ambulances are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Kinston police investigating a shooting here on Tuesday morning.
‘Not the Kinston we’re used to’: Police investigate third shooting in 3 days
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
North Carolina Marine Fisheries
People advised against swimming at Carteret Co. site due to bacteria
Concord Police were called after a child brought a loaded gun to a Concord summer camp.
Adult cited after child brings loaded gun to Concord summer camp, officials say