Toddler killed in north Raleigh apartment shooting, 22-year-old suspect arrested

Natanael Ezequiel Baez, 22 charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting...
Natanael Ezequiel Baez, 22 charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after a toddler and adult were killed in a Tuesday night shooting at a north Raleigh apartment.

WRAL is reporting that just after 11:30 p.m., dozens of Raleigh police officers swarmed an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Shanda Drive. Police said they found Robert Thomas, 22, Tiffany Claybrooke, 27, and a 23-month-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The toddler died at the scene. Thomas and Claybrooke were both transported to the hospital, where Thomas died. Claybrooke was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Natanael Ezequiel Baez, 22, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

