State record Graysby Grouper caught off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state record Graysby Grouper was caught by a South Carolina man last month off of the North Carolina coast.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Edward Tait, of Little River, South Carolina, caught the three-pound, 0.8-ounce fish off of Ocean Isle Beach on June 30th. The catch may also be a world record.

The previous state record Graysby Grouper was caught off of Masonboro Inlet on May 31st. It weighed two pounds, three ounces.

Tait says he is applying to the International Game Fish Association for certification of the fish as the All-Tackle World Record. His fish measured 17 inches in total length and had a 13.5-inch girth. He caught it with an Okuma ECS spinning rod and Okuma Tesoro 8000 reel using squid with a 65-pound test.

