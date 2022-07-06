Advertisement

Several New Bern streets to close again Wednesday night

Overnight construction in New Bern closing several streets.
Overnight construction in New Bern closing several streets.(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in one Eastern North Carolina city may have to change their over night travel plans Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

S. Front Street, the southbound lanes of Middle and Craven Streets were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. They will close again Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The streets will close starting a 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night until 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The street closures come as contactors finish up preliminary work ahead of a sewer main project.

Additionally, there is no left turn permitted onto S. Front Street from the bridge.

The city encourages people to plan ahead before traveling these areas.

