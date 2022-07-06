Seniors take to dance floor in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A group of well practiced dancers meet every Tuesday in Kinston to keep their legs moving and their romances marching to the beat.

The Kinston Seniors Dance was held at the Galaxy of Sports skating rink on West Vernon Avenue. With a soundtrack provided by the Carolina Dreamers, single and married folks were invited to twist the night away.

“With COVID and gas prices, it’s been a little slacked, but for the last two or three weeks, we are gaining back and tonight’s the biggest night we’ve had in, what, six months maybe,” said Patsy Pittman, the dance’s organizer. More than 80 people came to dance.

Each Tuesday, the doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the dance floor closes at 10:00 p.m.

For people like Laura Grant-- 102 years young and an available dance partner at the club for 30 years-- picking a favorite step does not come easily.

“I don’t know. I dance with Gilbert. We used to go all the way around the band and the place,” said Grant. “I love the boys!”

They’ve lost much of the group to COVID.

“It’s sad, but we have new people coming in so our job is never ending,” said Pittman.

The event encourages people of all dance skill levels to participate, and along with the smooth dancing comes free-flowing conversation.

Grant says her favorite thing about the dance club is that it gives her something to look forward to.

The senior dance is sponsored by the city’s parks and recreation department but is 100% self-funded. A different band performs every week.

