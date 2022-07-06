Advertisement

Resurfacing project to cause temporary road closures

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A resurfacing project in one Eastern Carolina county will cause road weeks of road closures.

Six roads in Pitt County will close this summer for a project that involves recycling the old pavement into a material used to reconstruct the road.

The process, known as full-depth reclamation, involves large, slow-moving equipment that grinds up the top layer of the existing pavement. The recycled material is reformed into a base that is placed back down over the roadway. The process is a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly method for repairing a road and making it smoother for drivers.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation has recently completed widening the six roads by grading out 1 to 2 feet of shoulder on either side to improve safety. The contractor is ready to begin the full-depth reclamation work, starting with Roundtree Road on July 11.

It will take about a week to finish the recycling process on Roundtree Road while it’s closed to thru-traffic. Then, the contractor will return in August and place the final layer of pavement under lane closures while crews with flags direct traffic to complete the resurfacing project. The wider shoulders also will be paved.

The following five additional roads will undergo the same process for full-depth reclamation over the coming weeks through August:

  • Abbott Farm Road (portion of)
  • Speight Seed Farm Road (all)
  • Frog Level Road (portion of)
  • Bell Arthur Road (all)
  • Kinsaul-Willoughby Road (all)

Drivers should follow the detour signs that will be posted for each affected road. Drivers should anticipate a longer commute, slow down and be alert traveling through the work zone.

The resurfacing of these roads is expected to be completed by September.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Kinston police investigating a shooting here on Tuesday morning.
‘Not the Kinston we’re used to’: Police investigate third shooting in 3 days
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

Hyde County woods fire now 70% contained.
Hyde County fire nears full containment following weekend rains
One person drowned Monday in the Snug Harbor Community
Person drowned in Snug Harbor Community on Fourth of July
Left to Right: Tracey Lilly Executive Director with 2022-2023 Board Officers: Rose MacNeal,...
Craven County Habitat for Humanity announces new Executive Director
Overnight construction in New Bern closing several streets.
Several New Bern streets to close again Wednesday night