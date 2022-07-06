Pitt County Girls Softball Little League earns spot at Little League Softball World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA., N.C. (WITN) - By being named the North Carolina State Little League Softball champion, the Pitt County Girls Softball League has earned its spot at the 2022 Little League Softball World Series.

The Pitt County team will be the North Carolina team that will host 11 other teams from around the world at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park this summer in Greenville.

WITN is told this will be the second LLSWS in Greenville, but the first year with an expanded field of 12 teams and international participants. In 2019, Little League International chose Greenville as the new home of the LLSWS with North Carolina getting an automatic entry into the field.

The following year, Pitt County Girls Softball Little League was established to provide girls in the Greenville community with more opportunities to have a little league experience.

The international region champions who earn their spot for the tournament in Greenville will be announced here.

Fans can watch the U.S. Region Tournaments here, and more information about the tournament can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.