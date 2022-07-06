Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Minny

Pet of the Week: Minny
Pet of the Week: Minny(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for July 6 is Minny.

The hound mix who is just over a year old is already a fan favorite.

The house trained sweetheart isn’t the biggest cuddler, but she loves to be near you and get pets.

Minny prefers her doggy friends to be more calm rather than high energy and while she did fine in foster care with a cat she prefers not to live with one.

She does great on a leash and would probably be a great running buddy.

If you wish to make Minny a part of your family, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Kinston police investigating a shooting here on Tuesday morning.
‘Not the Kinston we’re used to’: Police investigate third shooting in 3 days
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

Left to Right: Tracey Lilly Executive Director with 2022-2023 Board Officers: Rose MacNeal,...
Craven County Habitat for Humanity announces new Executive Director
Overnight construction in New Bern closing several streets.
Several New Bern streets to close again Wednesday night
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, July 6th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, July 6th at 4:30am
Laura Grant, 102-years-old, dances at the Kinston Seniors Dance Club.
Seniors take to dance floor in Kinston