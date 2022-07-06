Pet of the Week: Minny

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Pet of the Week for July 6 is Minny.

The hound mix who is just over a year old is already a fan favorite.

The house trained sweetheart isn’t the biggest cuddler, but she loves to be near you and get pets.

Minny prefers her doggy friends to be more calm rather than high energy and while she did fine in foster care with a cat she prefers not to live with one.

She does great on a leash and would probably be a great running buddy.

If you wish to make Minny a part of your family, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

