Person drowned in Snug Harbor Community on Fourth of July

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after someone drowned near the Snug Harbor Community Park on the Fourth of July.

According to Perquimans County emergency services, around 12:44 p.m. Monday the 911 center got several calls that someone was drowning on Navajo Trail.

When first responders got there they started to search for the person in the water and through coordinating grid searches.

At 2:30 p.m. the person was found dead.

North Carolina Wildlife is investigating the drowning.

Multiple agencies went out to help including: Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, Perquimans County EMS, the Perquimans County Water Rescue Team, Perquimans County Emergency Management and North Carolina Wildlife.

Hertford County Emergency Management, North Carolina Emergency Management and the United States Coast Guard also went out and were cancelled on the way to the scene.

