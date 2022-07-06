People advised against swimming at Carteret Co. site due to bacteria

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - People are being advised by state officials to not swim at a Carteret County site due to high bacteria levels found in the water.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says the advisory is for an area at the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City. Test results of water samples showed a running monthly average of 41 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds state and federal standards of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters.

WITN is told that enterococci is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. It is not known to cause illness, but scientific studies show that it may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms, which can lead to gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

The state recreational water quality officials remind people that the advisory is not a beach closing and it does not affect the entire Morehead City area. However, the swimming advisories are indeed for waters within 200 feet of the sign, which reads:

“ATTENTION: SWIMMING IN THIS AREA IS NOT RECOMMENDED. BACTERIA TESTING INDICATES LEVELS OF CONTAMINATION THAT MAY BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR HEALTH. THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS WATERS WITHIN 200’ OF THIS SIGN.”

WITN is told that state officials will continue to test the site and will remove the sign and tell the public when the bacteria levels decrease to permissible standards.

More information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program and a map of testing sites can be found here.

