Advertisement

People advised against swimming at Carteret Co. site due to bacteria

North Carolina Marine Fisheries
North Carolina Marine Fisheries(North Carolina Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - People are being advised by state officials to not swim at a Carteret County site due to high bacteria levels found in the water.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says the advisory is for an area at the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City. Test results of water samples showed a running monthly average of 41 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds state and federal standards of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters.

WITN is told that enterococci is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. It is not known to cause illness, but scientific studies show that it may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms, which can lead to gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

The state recreational water quality officials remind people that the advisory is not a beach closing and it does not affect the entire Morehead City area. However, the swimming advisories are indeed for waters within 200 feet of the sign, which reads:

WITN is told that state officials will continue to test the site and will remove the sign and tell the public when the bacteria levels decrease to permissible standards.

More information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program and a map of testing sites can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Kinston police investigating a shooting here on Tuesday morning.
‘Not the Kinston we’re used to’: Police investigate third shooting in 3 days
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
US-64 in Williamston closed in both directions due to tractor-trailer crash
Concord Police were called after a child brought a loaded gun to a Concord summer camp.
Adult cited after child brings loaded gun to Concord summer camp, officials say