Only one Eastern Carolina county in COVID-19 high-risk zone

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Only one Eastern Carolina county is at high risk for COVID-19 community transmission, according to an updated Centers for Disease Control map.

The CDC map shows that Washington County is the only county in Eastern Carolina at high risk. Less than a month ago, on June 10th, eight counties fell into this category.

Most other counties in the East are in the “medium” zone, which can be seen on the map below.

CDC map of COVID-19 transmission (CDC)

For any county at high risk, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors while in public spaces.

