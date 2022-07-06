Advertisement

Only one Eastern Carolina county in COVID-19 high-risk zone

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Only one Eastern Carolina county is at high risk for COVID-19 community transmission, according to an updated Centers for Disease Control map.

The CDC map shows that Washington County is the only county in Eastern Carolina at high risk. Less than a month ago, on June 10th, eight counties fell into this category.

Most other counties in the East are in the “medium” zone, which can be seen on the map below.

CDC map of COVID-19 transmission
CDC map of COVID-19 transmission(CDC)

For any county at high risk, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors while in public spaces.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Kinston police investigating a shooting here on Tuesday morning.
‘Not the Kinston we’re used to’: Police investigate third shooting in 3 days
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Witness-submitted photo of the tractor-trailer crash off US-64 in Williamston
Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens

Latest News

Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights
New research finds that repeated COVID-19 infections raise the likelihood of new and sometimes...
Health Minute: Study links repeat COVID infections to new health problems
Vaccine clinic
North Carolina nonprofit works to improve vaccine access
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE