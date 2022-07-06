Advertisement

Hyde County fire nears full containment following weekend rains

Hyde County woods fire now 70% contained.
Hyde County woods fire now 70% contained.(NC Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Hyde County woods fire is now 70% contained following a significant amount of weekend rainfall.

According to North Carolina Forest Service officials, weekend rainfall soaked the grounds decreasing the risk of flare ups and spot overs.

The fire which has been active for over two weeks has scorched 1,938 acres and is now nearing full containment.

Crews watching over the fire have increased water flow into the high ground of the fire area pumping 388 million gallons from canals near New Lake and another 87 million from Phelps Lake.

A new incident command staff took over Tuesday morning bringing in fresh responders and resources.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Kinston police investigating a shooting here on Tuesday morning.
‘Not the Kinston we’re used to’: Police investigate third shooting in 3 days
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Resurfacing project to cause temporary road closures
One person drowned Monday in the Snug Harbor Community
Person drowned in Snug Harbor Community on Fourth of July
Left to Right: Tracey Lilly Executive Director with 2022-2023 Board Officers: Rose MacNeal,...
Craven County Habitat for Humanity announces new Executive Director
Overnight construction in New Bern closing several streets.
Several New Bern streets to close again Wednesday night