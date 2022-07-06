Hyde County fire nears full containment following weekend rains

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Hyde County woods fire is now 70% contained following a significant amount of weekend rainfall.

According to North Carolina Forest Service officials, weekend rainfall soaked the grounds decreasing the risk of flare ups and spot overs.

The fire which has been active for over two weeks has scorched 1,938 acres and is now nearing full containment.

Crews watching over the fire have increased water flow into the high ground of the fire area pumping 388 million gallons from canals near New Lake and another 87 million from Phelps Lake.

A new incident command staff took over Tuesday morning bringing in fresh responders and resources.

