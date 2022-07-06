Advertisement

Heat advisory impacts outdoor activities

Kids play indoors to beat the heat.
Kids play indoors to beat the heat.
By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Along with the news of storms, a heat advisory is in effect here in Eastern Carolina.

With temperatures in the mid-90s and humidity pushing heat indexes into the triple digits, many outdoor plans have been derailed.

“For days where it’s over 100 [degrees], they can’t go outside at all just because it’s really risky for them,” Brigade Boys & Girls Club’s Allie Kirkpatrick said. “If it’s between 90 and 99, the kids are having limited time outside with 30 minutes of rest time with water breaks.”

Program coordinators explain that the Boys & Girls Club’s heat advisory falls in accordance with the National Weather Service’s heat advisory. They say they bring five-gallon water coolers, iced water, and cold packs to outdoor activities in the event any staff or children overheat.

Outdoor performers explain that heat indexes upward of 100 degrees like current conditions in Eastern North Carolina can also make for a grueling outdoor set.

“When we went to take our break, myself and my acoustic partner Nick were both completely drenched,” Nick and Dean singer Dean Daughety said.

“You’re performing,” he continued, “but you’re also doing things like set up and breakdown which adds another layer of physical exhaustion and exertion on top of being in the heat and playing for three hours-plus sometimes.”

Kirkpatrick said the Boys & Girls Club has several indoor field trips scheduled throughout the summer program to avoid over-exposure to the heat.

The heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

