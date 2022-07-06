Advertisement

Gov. Cooper signs executive order to protect reproductive rights

Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates
Gov. Cooper in Raleigh with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and state reproductive care advocates(WRAL)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday designed to defend access to reproductive health services in North Carolina.

The main takeaway from the order, that Cooper signed at an event with Planned Parenthood Action Fund leaders, is that healthcare providers and patients are protected from prosecution from other states for the reproductive healthcare they receive here.

Cooper stressed that the order can help make sure that patients get the care they need in North Carolina, even if they come from out of state.

“We know that the direction of women’s healthcare in our state isn’t just up to me. The state legislator makes the laws and they can pass some bad ones, Cooper said. “But right now, we have enough votes to sustain my vetoes when they send those bad laws to me.”

Cooper’s office says North Carolina is already seeing an influx of patients coming to the state for safe reproductive care due to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, one-third of the patients on their schedule in clinics in North Carolina are from out of state this week.

