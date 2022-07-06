Advertisement

First case of monkeypox found in Wake County

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - The first case of monkeypox has been identified in Wake County.

WRAL reports that the other two cases have been identified in Haywood and Mecklenburg counties.

The patient in Wake County is isolating at home, the health department said, and staff is working with the patient to contact anyone who was possibly exposed. Additional details about the case were not released.

As of Monday, there have been 560 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worldwide since May 2022, more than 3,000 cases of the virus have been identified.

