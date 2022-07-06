Craven County Habitat for Humanity announces new Executive Director

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity in Craven County now has a new leader.

Tracey Lilly has been announced as the new Executive Director following an extensive review by the Board of Directors.

Lilly has over 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors and has owned her own small business development consultant company.

Lilly will succeed Michael Williams, who is retiring after serving as the Executive Director for the past five years.

Habitat for Humanity Craven County has grown into one of the leading affordable housing agencies in the county, building 75 affordable homes and making over 60 critical repairs for residents in the community.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.