Craven County Habitat for Humanity announces new Executive Director

Left to Right: Tracey Lilly Executive Director with 2022-2023 Board Officers: Rose MacNeal,...
Left to Right: Tracey Lilly Executive Director with 2022-2023 Board Officers: Rose MacNeal, President, Eileen Nonemaker, Secretary, and David Wilkins, Treasurer.(Craven County Habitat for Humanity)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity in Craven County now has a new leader.

Tracey Lilly has been announced as the new Executive Director following an extensive review by the Board of Directors.

Lilly has over 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors and has owned her own small business development consultant company.

Lilly will succeed Michael Williams, who is retiring after serving as the Executive Director for the past five years.

Habitat for Humanity Craven County has grown into one of the leading affordable housing agencies in the county, building 75 affordable homes and making over 60 critical repairs for residents in the community.

