Advertisement

Cleveland Browns trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield with the Browns
Baker Mayfield with the Browns
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with trade tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield was a No. 1 overall draft pick and pushed out of his starting job by the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield is going to Carolina for an conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be completed until the quarterback passes a physical.

The Browns are also assuming some of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season. He’ll compete in Carolina with Sam Darnold for the starting job.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Kinston police investigating a shooting here on Tuesday morning.
‘Not the Kinston we’re used to’: Police investigate third shooting in 3 days
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE
Nyla Rodgers
Sports Spotlight: Softball star Nyla Rodgers ready for Division 1 future
Zach Agnos
ECU’s Zach Agnos makes Collegiate Team USA Baseball roster
Bruton Smith in 2005
Charlotte community says final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith