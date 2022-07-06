Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat climbs ahead of late day storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for all counties in the East. Highs will reach the mid 90s for inland communities, and with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, it will feel like temperatures are between 105°-110°. Developing afternoon showers will help cool us off, however coverage will be scattered during the hottest time of the day.

Strong to severe storms will make a comeback today and tomorrow due to the presence of another front. Rain chances will elevate up to around 70% each afternoon-evening. The storms are expected in the mid afternoon and should stay on the radar until midnight. A second round of storms will push in Thursday afternoon to Thursday night. The severe weather threat will be a bit higher over this period due to the warmer temperatures and unsettling boundary fronts. Both days are First Alert Weather Days due to the severe weather threat. A tornado cannot be ruled out but the main concern will be heavy downpours and gusty winds with some hail potential.

The front on Thursday is expected to stall near the coast, keeping the a low to moderate chance of rain in the forecast through the end of the work week. Highs will cool off slightly, but still plan on the upper 80s as we head to and through next weekend. Rainfall totals through the end of the week will be between 1- 1.50″ which will not dent the drought but rather keep us right about on track with the current drought.

Wednesday - First Alert Weather Day

Partly cloudy with PM storms. High of 93. Rain chance: 70% afternoon and evening

Thursday - First Alert Weather Day

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High of 90. Rain chance: 70% afternoon and evening

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. High of 88. Rain chance: 40%.

Saturday

Partly cloudy with isolated downpours. High of 88. Rain chance: 40%.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and warm with a high of 85. Rain chance: 30%

