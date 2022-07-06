Bojangles celebrates 45 years by offering grants to promote literacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Bojangles is celebrating 45 years of history by providing a chance for nonprofit organizations to win money to promote literacy in their communities.

The fast-food chain, which was founded in 1977, has launched its first-ever charitable foundation, The Bojangles Foundation Fund. The foundation will focus on the brand’s two major pillars: literacy and the military.

WITN is told that for its first initiative, the foundation, which is managed by Foundation For The Carolinas, opened applications Wednesday for up to 45 $1,000 grants to be awarded to nonprofit organizations dedicated to promoting literacy in their communities.

“Giving back to those who serve in both our education and military sectors is at the core of who Bojangles is, so there is no greater way to celebrate turning another year older than to recognize acts of service and promote more of them in our community,” Ken Reynolds, The Bojangles Foundation Fund executive director said.

Applications will be open from July 6th to August 18th. Charitable organizations interested in applying can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.