Advertisement

Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, and has pledged that he is working to win her release as soon as possible, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday. In the letter, Brittney Griner told the president she feared she would spend forever in a Russian jail. She has been detained for four months.

The WNBA star is currently on trial in Russia, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Mattamuskeet
‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger
Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam
Kinston police investigating a shooting here on Tuesday morning.
‘Not the Kinston we’re used to’: Police investigate third shooting in 3 days
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
The couple that found a young child alone at the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting describes...
Parade shooting: Couple that found child of slain parents, neighbor speak
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner