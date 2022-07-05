In wake of more mass shootings, red flag laws take center stage

N.C. (WITN) - The focus of this year’s Fourth of July weekend rapidly shifted as a number of mass shootings occurred across the country.

Law enforcement says the man responsible for the Highland Park shooting can be linked to social media posts that discuss acts of violence, including shootings.

In North Carolina, there are currently no red flag laws in place that monitor warning signs of violence like posts on social media.

Red flag laws permit police to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who they believe may present a danger to themselves or others.

The laws have been talked about increasingly as the number of mass shootings in the United States continue to rise.

For some Democratic leaders in North Carolina, red flag laws would be viewed as a beneficial addition to the state’s legislature.

“I believe that in some of the other states where you’ve seen this move forward that the data is supporting a reduction in violence. I think it’s practical, I think it asks us to trust the judges in our criminal justice system,” Rep. Brian Farkas said.

Members of the Republican party have a different outlook on the value of red flag laws.

“I think red flag laws while they seem like a good concept, can prevent a perfectly law-abiding citizen from accessing a firearm, if someone is falsely accused we could strip someone of their constitutional rights,” Rep. Chris Humphrey said. “I believe the solution lies in mental health funding which the General Assembly has done in the last session. I believe we should protect individuals as well as protect their constitutional rights.”

As for the future of red flag laws, Farkas said state lawmakers have yet to meet and have a conversation regarding whether or not they will be introduced.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.