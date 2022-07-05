Tryon Palace takes patriots back to Independence Day roots

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Many people will celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, but it was muskets that were exploding at an Eastern Carolina celebration.

Members of the Tryon Palace Fife and Drum Corps marched up and down sidewalks as visitors, and those in 18th-century attire, looked on during festivities.

Another attraction on the property was a small camp outside of the palace.

Volunteer chef William Jordan says the display is meant to show the living conditions people endured during the Revolutionary War.

“We have a winter camp and a summer camp,” Williams said. “The winter camp is set up with the logs to make it look a little bit more substantial, because in the 18th-century, the armies really stopped fighting during the winter.”

Some soldiers also shot off muskets.

Jordan takes pride in the annual event and hopes future generations can continue to learn about our nation’s history for years to come.

“Its really a neat thing because so often people forget just how things were in the 18th-century. We’re still cooking roast pork. We’re still camping. We’re still making things by hand. Its so neat to let the people see how we did it back then and we try so hard to be as authentic as possible.”

Tryon Palace is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.