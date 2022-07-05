Mega Millions jackpot rises to $370 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown another $10 million this week, bringing its total size for Tuesday night’s drawing to $370 million.

A North Carolina winner of the jackpot would have the choice to take home the $370 million as an annuity or $213.3 million in cash.

“What a choice that would be − $370 million or $213 million,” Mark Michalko, N.C. Education Lottery executive director said. “Either win would make the Summer of 2022 a summer to remember. Good luck to all of our Mega Millions players.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery says the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

