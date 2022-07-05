Advertisement

Man & woman get $1.3 million combined bond on drug charges

Tyrone Jordan Jr. and Crystal Carawan
Tyrone Jordan Jr. and Crystal Carawan(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman have been arrested in Pamlico County on drug charges.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Tyrone Jordan Jr. and Crystal Carawan were arrested on Thursday, June 30th. Here is how they were charged:

Tyrone Jordan:

  • Trafficking in Opium/Opiate/Opioid/Heroin by possession
  • Trafficking in Opium/Opiate/Opioid/Heroin by manufacture
  • PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
  • PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)
  • PWIMSD Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenoprhine)
  • PWIMSD Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
  • PWIMSD Schedule VI Controlled Substance (Marijuana)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia not for Marijuana
  • Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Jordan was placed under a $1 million secured bond.

Crystal Carawan:

  • Two counts of PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
  • Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
  • Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
  • Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana up to one half ounce

Carawan was placed under a $300,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they served the search warrant at 6455 NC 304 apt. 1 on Thursday at about 6 p.m. While there, deputies seized 2.6 ounces of marijuana, 21 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of powder cocaine, 21 dosages of Suboxone, and 3.5 dosages of Xanax.

We’re told that deputies also seized cash, a gun, and a large number of items used to make, sell, and deliver drugs.

