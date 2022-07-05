Advertisement

Kinston police investigating after person shot

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday morning in Kinston.

Officers responded to Pine Street and Hicks Avenue around 11:14 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police said they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they are working to identify those responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information, call police at 252-939-3020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

