Hyde County woods fire over 50% contained

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency officials have been watchful over the fire blazing in Hyde County for the past two weeks. As of Tuesday the woods fire is over halfway contained.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service website, the fire is 55% contained.

Located on Ferebee Road in Hyde County the smoke had no boundaries, at times it could be noticed as far West as Raleigh.

The fire, which officials believe was probably started by lightening scorched 1,938 acres.

Tuesday morning WITN meteorologist did not find smoke on radar from the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.