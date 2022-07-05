Advertisement

Hyde County woods fire over 50% contained

Hyde County woods fire scorches nearly 2,000 acres.(NC Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency officials have been watchful over the fire blazing in Hyde County for the past two weeks. As of Tuesday the woods fire is over halfway contained.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service website, the fire is 55% contained.

Located on Ferebee Road in Hyde County the smoke had no boundaries, at times it could be noticed as far West as Raleigh.

The fire, which officials believe was probably started by lightening scorched 1,938 acres.

Tuesday morning WITN meteorologist did not find smoke on radar from the fire.

