Florida caretaker charged after pushing client out of car

(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A Florida woman is accused by a North Carolina sheriff’s office of stabbing the man she provides care for with a felt-tipped marker and pushing him out of a moving car.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Arlene Mary Bonitz of Palm Harbor, Florida, was driving south on Sunday on Interstate 95 near the 64-mile marker in Godwin.

In the car with her was a man for whom she provides care and support due to his cognitive issues.

According to the news release, Bonitz stabbed the victim several times with a felt-tipped marker before pushing him out of her car.

She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

