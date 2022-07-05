Elizabeth City police investigating July Fourth shooting at apartment complex

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Monday night shooting at an apartment complex.

Just before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Walker Avenue and Sutton Drive in Elizabeth City.

While they were investigating, they say more gunshots were reported near the Walker Landing II apartments.

There they say they found Kevin Cofield, Jr., 24, of Elizabeth City, with a gunshot to his leg. He was taken to Albemarle Sentara Hospital, then flown to Norfolk General Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

ECPD is asking you to give it a call if you have any information on this crime.

