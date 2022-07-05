Elizabeth City Man in hospital following July Fourth shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -One man was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Independence Day in Elizabeth City.

Police say they got the shots fired call around 6:46 p.m. Monday to Walker Avenue and Sutton Drive. While searching that area, they got another shots fired call around Roanoke Avenue near the Walker Landing II Apartments.

Officers found Kevin Cofield Jr. near the apartments entrance shot in the leg.

The 24-year-old was taken to Albemarle Sentara Medical Center then flown to Norfolk General Hospital.

At this time, officials say they don’t know Cofield’s condition.

