ECU’s Zach Agnos makes Collegiate Team USA Baseball roster

Zach Agnos
Zach Agnos(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sophomore Zach Agnos has been named to the 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team roster.

Agnos becomes the fifth Pirate in program history to be named to the collegiate national team roster after Jake Agnos (2018), Bryan Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019), and Carson Whisenhunt (2021). USA Baseball officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Agnos was named to Baseball America’s All-American second team last week.

The star sophomore and ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin will represent Team USA at Honkbalweek Haarlem from July 8-July 15 at Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands. Godwin will serve as the hitting and third base coach for Team USA for the second time in his career.

ECU says Agnos is the only two-way player on this summer’s team.

Team USA will travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday and face off against Japan at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to complete group play. Games will be streamed online here.

